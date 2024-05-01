Infant dies after being found unresponsive at suburban daycare, officials say

An infant has died after they stopped breathing at a suburban daycare last week, officials say.

According to police in suburban Zion, officers and paramedics were called to the daycare at approximately 9 a.m. on April 25, with the caller saying that a child had stopped breathing at the facility.

When paramedics arrived, the owner of the daycare was performing CPR on the 3-month-old child. Paramedics continued to perform CPR and rushed the child to a nearby hospital. The infant was then airlifted to Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago, where they died on Sunday, according to police.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, there was no sign of foul play in the incident, and an official cause of death is still pending at this time.

The scene was processed by the Lake County Major Crime Task Force’s evidence technician unit.

The daycare is cooperating with the investigation, and there is no evidence of criminal wrongdoing at this time, according to police.

No further information was immediately available.