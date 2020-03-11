Pritzker, Lightfoot to Deliver Update on Coronavirus

Note: You can watch Pritzker, Lightfoot and health officials deliver an update on the coronavirus in the video player above beginning at around 9:15 a.m. CST.

After health officials on Tuesday announced eight new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois, bringing the total to 19 in the state, concerns have surfaced about Chicago's upcoming St. Patrick's Day celebrations.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and state health officials were scheduled to provide an update on the coronavirus outbreak at 9:15 a.m. CST, when the topic of St. Patrick's Day is all but certain to be addressed, as experts continue to advise against large gatherings.

"We want everyone to start thinking and preparing now for the virus to circulate more widely in the community," Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said at a news conference Tuesday. "This may include cancelling large events, it may include limiting going out in the community, working from home if possible."

Officials in both Boston and Dublin have canceled their events amid the global outbreak that has sickened more than 113,702 people around the world, killing more than 4,000, according to the World Health Organization.

The downtown St. Patrick’s Day parade Saturday and the South Side Irish Parade Sunday typically attract hundreds of thousands of people. But with coronavirus concerns swelling, even South Side Ald. Matt O’Shea said the city should pull the plug and that he expected Lightfoot to do just that.

As of early Wednesday, no Chicago events had been canceled.

"The Chicago St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be going forward on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at noon on Columbus Drive," according to the Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade website. "We recommend that anyone who is sick or experiencing flu-like symptoms such as fever, coughing, shortness of breath or sneezing, NOT attend the event."

Authorities announced Tuesday afternoon that eight more people in Illinois had tested positive for the coronavirus, including the first two cases outside Cook County.

Those two cases include a teenage resident of McHenry County and a woman in her 60s from Kane County.

"Neither have a travel history to affected countries or close contact with a known COVID-19 case based on our preliminary investigations, but the investigations are still ongoing," said Ezike.

The other six cases in Cook County include a man in his 70s, a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 40s and a man in his 40s. Two other cases were reported in Chicago and involved two men in their 40s, officials said.

The cases were all said to be in stable condition and in isolation.

Health officials said the numbers are expected to climb and it may be hard to establish an accurate count just yet. Complicating matters, there’s a lack of testing kits available. Northwestern Memorial Hospital said Tuesday they have none.

“I am very frustrated with the federal government. We have not received enough tests,” Pritzker said.

"As of Friday, 200 kits were used in Illinois, the entire state, so they’re getting 75,000 now and they’re going to be more coming," Rep. Rodney Davis said, adding that he hopes it doesn't turn into a political fight.