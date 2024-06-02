Pride Month celebrations kick off across the Chicago area

June marked the start of Pride Month for the LGBTQ-plus community, and neighborhoods across the Chicago area celebrated in style.

Dozens attended the Queer Fam Pride Jam in Millennium Park, including Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson. The mayor also stopped by Equality Illinois' annual Pride Kickoff Brunch in West Town.

"When you tell your stories of how great and inclusive this city is and how loving the City of Chicago is, know that you embody what I refer to as the soul of Chicago," Johnson said to a crowd of nearly 400.

Mony Ruiz-Velasco, the deputy director of Equality Illinois, said "it is more important than ever for us to stand proud and stand visible to make sure people celebrate and support LGBTQ communities.”

"We have more celebrations around pride every year and it’s really exciting for us to be able to travel around the state and be a part of community events everywhere," Ruiz-Velasco stated.

Ruiz-Velasco explained Sunday's event was to recognize the importance of making the LQBTQ-plus community visible, something the organization will make a priority this season.

For other upcoming Pride events, including Chicago's Pride Parade, click here.