chicago news

Pride in the Park festival serves as a precursor to Sunday's Chicago Pride Parade

NBC Universal, Inc.

Pride in the Park, the largest LGBTQ music festival in the Midwest, continued for a second day at Grant Park as part of festivities leading up to Sunday's Chicago Pride Parade.

Tens of thousands flocked to Grant Park for the two-day festival, which featured more than two dozen performers, including Zedd, Zara Larsson, DJ Martin and Barker. Since its inception four years ago, the annual celebration has attracted around 30,000 people yearly to celebrate both pride and love. Organizers say the festival is all about being immersive and inclusive, giving people in the LGBTQ community a safe and positive space to celebrate pride and music.

While more than a dozen artists have already performed, others still have yet to take the stage.

Here are the performances still set to take place late Saturday:

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

7 p.m. – Angelíca Grace, Kenya Sanchez, Platinum Carrington, Boy J, Utica Queen, & Lila Star Escada

8 p.m. – Years & Years

9 p.m. – Saweetie

Local

business news 2 hours ago

United Airlines rolls out new app features to assist travelers during delays, cancellations

schiller park 2 hours ago

Armed suspect barricaded inside Schiller Park home following domestic dispute, police say

This article tagged under:

chicago news
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us