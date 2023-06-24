Pride in the Park festival serves as a precursor to Sunday's Chicago Pride Parade

Pride in the Park, the largest LGBTQ music festival in the Midwest, continued for a second day at Grant Park as part of festivities leading up to Sunday's Chicago Pride Parade.

Tens of thousands flocked to Grant Park for the two-day festival, which featured more than two dozen performers, including Zedd, Zara Larsson, DJ Martin and Barker. Since its inception four years ago, the annual celebration has attracted around 30,000 people yearly to celebrate both pride and love. Organizers say the festival is all about being immersive and inclusive, giving people in the LGBTQ community a safe and positive space to celebrate pride and music.

While more than a dozen artists have already performed, others still have yet to take the stage.

Here are the performances still set to take place late Saturday:

7 p.m. – Angelíca Grace, Kenya Sanchez, Platinum Carrington, Boy J, Utica Queen, & Lila Star Escada

8 p.m. – Years & Years

9 p.m. – Saweetie