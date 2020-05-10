Chicago Police

President Trump Congratulates New Chicago Police Union Leader John Catanzara

Getty Images

President Donald Trump has tweeted his congratulations to Chicago Police Officer John Catanzara, a 25-year veteran of the force who was voted the next president of Chicago's Fraternal Order of Police on Saturday.

Catanzara edged out incumbent union president Kevin Graham in the vote, scoring 55 percent of the ballots cast.

“Congratulations to Officer John Catanzara for being elected president of the Chicago Police Union,” Trump said in a tweet. “He always ‘gets the job done.’ #MAGA.”

Catanzara will take over leadership of the union as it heads into negotiations for a new police contract. He has been a longtime outspoken critic of the department’s leadership, and of city government in Chicago.

Local

Chicago Forecast 39 mins ago

Scattered Showers, Chilly Conditions on Tap for Mother’s Day in Chicago Area

Ashburn 3 hours ago

Concealed-Carry Holder Released Without Charges in Fatal Shooting of Teen

He is currently relieved of his police powers and is under investigation by the department on allegations related to a 2018 police report he filed against former Superintendent Eddie Johnson. Catanzara accused Johnson of violating the law when he allowed marchers onto the Dan Ryan Expressway during an anti-violence march.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Policepresident donald trumpJohn Catanzara
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us