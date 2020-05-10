President Trump Congratulates New Chicago Police Union Leader John Catanzara

President Donald Trump has tweeted his congratulations to Chicago Police Officer John Catanzara, a 25-year veteran of the force who was voted the next president of Chicago's Fraternal Order of Police on Saturday.

Catanzara edged out incumbent union president Kevin Graham in the vote, scoring 55 percent of the ballots cast.

Congratulations to Officer John Catanzara for being elected President of the Chicago Police Union. He always “Gets the Job Done”. #MAGA @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2020

Catanzara will take over leadership of the union as it heads into negotiations for a new police contract. He has been a longtime outspoken critic of the department’s leadership, and of city government in Chicago.

He is currently relieved of his police powers and is under investigation by the department on allegations related to a 2018 police report he filed against former Superintendent Eddie Johnson. Catanzara accused Johnson of violating the law when he allowed marchers onto the Dan Ryan Expressway during an anti-violence march.