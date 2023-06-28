President Joe Biden to visit Chicago Wednesday

President Joe Biden is expected to be in Chicago Wednesday, delivering what the White House is calling a "major" economic address, officials say.

According to the White House, Biden is set to deliver a speech downtown around 12 p.m. The speech is expected to address around "Bidenomics," the president's vision for "growing the economy from the middle out and the bottom up, not the top-down," administration officials said in an email.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is expected to greet President Biden when he lands around 10 a.m. Wednesday at O'Hare International Airport.

Biden, who is not expected to face a serious challenge to the Democratic nomination in 2024, is also planning to participate in a fundraising reception, which comes ahead of a federal fundraising reporting deadline. The fundraiser benefiting president's reelection campaign is being hosted by Pritzker, and will likely draw some of the area's most substantial Democratic donors, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Biden's visit to Chicago comes as air quality in the city and surrounding areas remains "unhealthy" to "very unhealthy" for a second day in a row, with officials advising all residents, especially seniors, children and those with heart and lung conditions, to limit time spent outdoors.