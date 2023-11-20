President Biden approves disaster declaration following September flooding in south suburbs

President Joe Biden on Monday issues a major disaster declaration after intense flooding caused damage across southern Cook County in mid-September.

Under the declaration, residents who were affected by severe storms on Sept. 17-18 will be available for assistance including grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-interest loans to cover uninsured property losses and other recovery programs.

Multiple south suburbs, including Dolton and Calumet City, experienced widespread flooding after seeing several inches of rain during the two-pay period. Individuals and business owners seeking assistance can apply for assistance by registering online, by calling 1-800-621-3362 or using the FEMA app.

Disaster declarations were previously issued on county and state levels.