Potentially-contaminated lettuce recalled from Wisconsin, Minnesota retailers

The United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a public health alert after potentially-contaminated lettuce was sold at retail outlets in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

According to officials, the lettuce was contained within ready-to-eat salads and wraps with meat and poultry.

That lettuce may be contaminated with deer feces, according to officials, and should not be consumed.

The products in question were manufactured on Aug. 1 and 2, 2023.

The following items should be disposed of by consumers:

“Chicken Caesar Wrap FRESH SEASONS Kitchen,” in 7.2 or 8.65-oz. plastic film packages. Lot codes 21323 and 21423, and fresh-thru dates of 8/9 and 8/10.

“Chicken Caesar Salad FRESH SEASONS Kitchen” in 8.5 oz. plastic clam shell packages with lot code 21323 and fresh-thru dates of 8/9.

“Chef Salad FRESH SEASONS Kitchen” in 8.55 oz. plastic clam shell packages, with lot codes 21323 and 21423, and sell-by dates of 8/9 and 8/10.

“Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato Salad FRESH SEASONS Kitchen” in 5.85 oz. plastic clam shell packages, with lot codes 21323 and 21423, and sell-by dates of 8/9 and 8/10.

The products in question contain establishment numbers P-45091 and Est. 45091 on the front label, and were shipped to retail outlets in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

While there have been no confirmed illnesses, customers are still urged to throw away any packages with the impacted lettuce.