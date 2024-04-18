Possible measles exposure identified at suburban Sam's Club

Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report.

A possible exposure of measles was identified last week at a Sam's Club store in Evergreen Park, health officials said.

According to the Cook County Department of Public Health, anyone who visited the store, located at 9400 South Western Avenue, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. on April 9 may have been exposed to measles.

The individual who may have exposed others to measles is a Chicago resident with no known link to the outbreak connected with recent migrant arrivals at a Pilsen shelter.

Those who have been vaccinated against measles have a low risk of developing the virus, and health officials advise that no further action is necessary.

Those who are unvaccinated against measles are encouraged to contact their health care provider immediately to receive a measles vaccine.

Before going to a medical provider or care facility, those infected should call to arrange a medical evaluation to not put any other individuals at risk.

More information on current cases of measles in Illinois can be found here.