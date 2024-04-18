Health

Possible measles exposure identified at suburban Sam's Club

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report.

A possible exposure of measles was identified last week at a Sam's Club store in Evergreen Park, health officials said.

Watch NBC Chicago local news and weather for free 24/7

According to the Cook County Department of Public Health, anyone who visited the store, located at 9400 South Western Avenue, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. on April 9 may have been exposed to measles.

The individual who may have exposed others to measles is a Chicago resident with no known link to the outbreak connected with recent migrant arrivals at a Pilsen shelter.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Health Apr 11

US measles cases are up in 2024. What's driving the increase?

Health Mar 26

What can parents do to keep children safe amid measles outbreak in Chicago area? Experts weigh in

Those who have been vaccinated against measles have a low risk of developing the virus, and health officials advise that no further action is necessary.

Those who are unvaccinated against measles are encouraged to contact their health care provider immediately to receive a measles vaccine.

Before going to a medical provider or care facility, those infected should call to arrange a medical evaluation to not put any other individuals at risk.

More information on current cases of measles in Illinois can be found here.

This article tagged under:

Health
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us