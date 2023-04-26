Portillo's to Open 3 New Chicago-Area Restaurants. Here's Where They'll Be Located

Portillo’s has announced plans to open three new locations across the Chicago area, including the company’s second pick-up-only restaurant.

According to a press release, all three stores will be located in Chicago’s suburbs, with a new location in Rosemont serving only pick-up customers.

“We’re excited to continue expanding our footprint in Illinois, so we can bring our delicious Chicago-style street food to even more guests throughout Chicagoland,” CEO Michael Osanloo said in a statement.

The new Rosemont location, which will have drive-thru lanes and a pick-up window, will be located in the 1000 block of West Higgins Road, according to officials.

“We could not be more excited to welcome Portillo’s into Rosemont this year,” Mayor Brad Stephens said. “I’m ready to wait in the drive-thru line!”

Two other locations will also open, both with 7,800-square foot dining rooms. One will be located in Algonquin at Randall Road and Corporate Parkway, and the other will open in the 3300 block of South Cicero Avenue in Cicero.

Both restaurants will have seating capacity for more than 200 diners, according to the company.

All three locations are expected to open later this year.

For fans of the iconic chain, which now has more than 75 restaurants in 10 different states, the opening of the new stores will provide a unique opportunity. According to the company, diners will be given the chance to sign up for “sneak-peek” meals at the new restaurants before they open to the public.

Those meals would be free of charge for the lucky diners.

More information can be found on the company’s website.