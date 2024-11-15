Portillo's offering ‘Taste of the Holidays' catering preview at all locations. Here's what to know

An iconic hot dog and Italian beef chain based out of the Chicago area is ushering in the holiday season with a unique offering at all locations in the region next week.

Portillo's will be offering customers a free "Taste of the Holidays" preview of the chain's catering dishes as the holiday season approaches.

The extensive preview will be available at all Portillo's locations in Illinois and the Chicago area from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

The event showcases the most popular catering items on Portillo's menu, giving customers the chance to dig in to iconic dishes such as Italian beef sandwiches with sweet and hot peppers as well as mostaccioli with marinara sauce.

Make sure there's some room for dessert too, with Portillo's' famous chocolate cake and salted caramel spice cake available at the event as well.

For those that attend and leave the event longing for more at their own family parties, catering orders are available for nationwide shipping here.