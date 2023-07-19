Wednesday marks National Hot Dog Day in the city that has its own style of dog and there are plenty of ways to celebrate -- as long as you do it without ketchup.

Here are places you can score a deal on a Chicago-style dog this Wednesday:

Clark Street Dog

Chicago’s Clark Street Dog is giving away over one thousand free Chicago dogs this July 19. Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, also known as FIRE, is partnering with the hot dog restaurant to celebrate the 1791 ratification of the First Amendment and give away 1,791 Chicago hot dogs.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Each person is eligible for one free hot dog from Clark Street Dog starting at 11 a.m. on July 19 while supplies last.

Joey’s Red Hots

Joey’s Red Hots is celebrating National Hot Dog Day with $1 hot dogs at all locations. The walk-in special also extends to include $1 jumbo pizza slices in Orland and New Lenox.

Chicago’s Taste Authority

Chicagoans are able to score a Chicago dog for only 10 cents with their purchase of large fountain drink and large fry this Wednesday.

Jewel Osco

The Chicago grocery staple took to social media to announce a special deal for Chicagoans this National Hot Dog Day. For July 19 only, customers will get a free package of Vienna Premium Beef Franks and S. Rosen’s Hot Dog Buns with a purchase of one Pepsi mini can 10- pack.

Portillo’s

Chicago’s iconic American food chain is offering free delivery from portillos.com through July 23 in celebration of National Hot Dog week.

Ballpark Tailgates

Miller Lite and Vienna Beef are bringing the tastes of hot dogs and beer to stadiums across the Chicago area this month. The 21+ celebration will kick off at Wrigley Field from 4:30 – 7:30 p.m. on July 19 and include free hot dog samples from a variety of Chicago hot dog vendors. More information on dates can be found here.