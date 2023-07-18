Companies celebrate National Hot Dog Day with Chicago ballpark tailgates

July 19 marks National Hot Dog day, and Miller Lite and Vienna Beef are bringing the tastes of hot dogs and beer to stadiums across the Chicago area this month.

The hot dog celebration will take place in three separate events this July at Wrigley Field, home of the Cubs, Guaranteed Rate Field, home of the White Sox, and Impact Field, home of the Chicago Dogs.

The 21+ celebration will kick off at Wrigley Field from 4:30 – 7:30 p.m. on July 19 in the Rizzo’s Bar & Inn Parking Lot, according to a press release. . The tailgate will include free hot dog samples from a variety of Chicago hot dog vendors.

Lola’s Coney Island, Flub a Dub Chub’s, Cozzi Corner Hot Dogs & Beef and George’s Hot Dogs will all participate at varying locations, and will even let guests vote on their favorite.

Winners from the first two events of the summer will come together to compete in the final event on July 28 to be crowned “Hot Dog Champ of Chicago”.

One lucky winner will also get to create and name their very own Vienna Beef Dog to be sold at Guaranteed Rate Field. The tailgate will also feature a live DJ, free Velcro wall experience for those 21+, Corn Hole, Giant Jenga and giveaways.

Miller Lite and other hard seltzers will also be available for purchase for guests 21+.

Celebrations will be held the two following weeks from 4 – 6:30 p.m. on July 26 at Guaranteed Rate Field and from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on July 28 inside Rosemont's Impact Field. More information and a full schedule can be found here.