A playground in the Chicago suburb of Streamwood is closed "indefinitely" an an incident over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, a Facebook post from the park district said.

The message, posted by the Streamwood Park District Monday afternoon, said the "challenge course" portion of Commissioners' Park, at 81 Linda Lana was damaged and would remain closed until further notice.

No timetable on reopening or repairs was given.

According to the post, the park's playground, courts, fields and gazebo were not impacted and remain open to the public.

No further details were provided.

Photos and comments on the social media post indicated a car may have driven into obstacle course part of the playground.

According to the Streamwood Park District, the 21.5 acre park, formerly known as Aquarius Park, was renovated in 2020.

The park includes a variety of athletics courts, including a football field, basketball court, futsal courts and tennis courts, officials said. It also include a playground with three different play structures.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The popular "challenge course" area of the park is described by the park district as a "ninja-warrior-esque form of obstacle course fitness.

Photos from the Streamwood Park District showed the challenge course area blocked off by metal fencing with a sign that says "danger" and "do not enter."

According to the park district, any updates will be posted on the park district's social media pages.