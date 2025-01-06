Daiso, a Japanese dollar store chain popular among social media users, is establishing roots in the Chicago area.

The Japan-based retailer, which bills itself on offering a variety of "affordable and unique" Japanese-inspired products, will open two Illinois locations in the coming weeks, according to a company news release. The first store will be located at Hinsdale Lake Commons, 618 S. Randall Rd., in Willowbrook. A second is planned to open a week later at Silver Glen Crossing, 6300 Robert Kingery Hwy., in South Elgin.

Daiso sells everything from home décor to kitchenware, beauty products, stationery and Japanese snacks, according to the company. The Willowbrook store will open to the public on Jan. 18, while the South Elgin store's opening is planned for Jan. 25.

The stores' hours will be Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Daiso has more than 100 locations across the U.S., mainly in Texas and along the East and West coasts.