First Aid Beauty, a popular skin care brand sold nationwide at retailers like Target, Sephora and Ulta, has issued a recall after more than 2,500 jars of its products meant for quarantine were "inadvertently distributed," a notice from the Federal Drug Administration said.

According to the notice, First Aid Beauty recalled 2,756, 14 ounce jars of its "Ultra Repair Cream, colloidal oatmeal 0.5% Coconut Vanilla." The recall was initiated Dec. 23, 2024, because of "deviations," the notice said.

"Product intended for quarantine was inadvertently distributed," the reason listed on the notice went on to say.

The recall is listed as a "Class II" recall, the notice said. According to the FDA, exposure to products involved in a Class II recall may cause "temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences." The FDA goes on to say that the probability of a serious adverse health consequence with such a product is "remote."

No other information about the recall was provided by the FDA or by First Aid Beauty, and it wasn't immediately clear if the company issued a statement about the recall.

As of Thursday, the product did not appear on the First Aid Beauty's website, and the company did not immediately respond to NBC Chicago's request for comment.