Police seek driver who struck and killed good Samaritan in New Year's Day hit-and-run along I-55

Illinois State Police were looking for help in finding a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a good Samaritan who stopped to help a crash victim along Interstate 55 on New Year's Day, authorities said Thursday.

The crash happened at around 7:30 p.m. along Interstate 55 near Braceville in Grundy County. Destiny Dixon, 23, of Galesburg, and multiple others stopped to assist a driver who had been involved in a rollover crash, according to state police.

Dixon was standing near the crashed vehicle when another driver sped through the scene, striking Dixon and another person, police said. Dixon, a mother of two, later died as a result of her injuries.

The hit-and-run driver fled northbound on I-55 and was last seen near the I-55 and I-80 interchange, police stated.

State police released a photo of a vehicle they believed to have been involved. The SUV, described as a dark grey 2010-2011 Mitsubishi Enedeavor, sustained significant damage to the front left corner, left side headlight and left side mirror.

Anyone with information was asked to call Sergeant Cary Morin at 779-243-4770 or Grundy County Crime Stoppers at 815-942-6645. A $1,000 reward was being offered for information that leads to an arrest.