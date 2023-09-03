Illinois

Police searching for shooter in Central Illinois town, residents asked to shelter in place

NBC

Authorities have advised residents in one central Indiana town to shelter in place as law enforcement search for a shooting suspect who is believed to be armed and dangerous.

In a Facebook post on Sunday evening, the Dewitt County Sheriff's Office said residents living within a two-mile radius should shelter in place or safely evacuate, if they're able to do so. People were advised to locks their doors and report any suspicious activity by calling 911.

Sheriff's deputies had yet to release extensive details on the shooting late Sunday, but confirmed the incident occurred south of Kenney, along Kenney Road, at around 3:23 p.m. Kenney is approximately 30 minutes south of Bloomington.

