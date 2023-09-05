Victims in Kenney, Illinois shooting ID'd as suspect's son, father-in-law: Police

Police in DeWitt County have released more details after a shooting in the central Illinois town of Kenney prompted a shelter in place for some residents and left one man killed and another injured.

John Wesley "Wes" Anderson, 78, of rural Kenney was fatally shot Sunday, officials said. A second victim, identified as Kigan Antonio Munoz, of Clinton, was shot multiple times and was last listed in stable condition.

According to authorities, both victims are related to the shooting suspect, Jose De Jesus Gomez Munoz, who remains at large. Anderson is the suspect's father-in-law, and Kigan Munoz is the suspect's son, police said.

In a press release Monday, the Dewitt County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a press release that Munoz, who goes by Jesus, is wanted for murder and "several other charges pertaining to this incident." Munoz stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, police said.

The incident began at around 3:23 p.m. Sunday when a 911 call reported an active shooter at 635 Kenney Road in Kenney, a central Illinois village approximately 30 minutes south of Bloomington.

Responding deputies found a person with multiple gunshot wounds in a vehicle on Route 54 and Jordan Street, police said. The person was transferred to two hospitals and was listed in stable condition.

According to the sheriff's office, "four other occupants had remained at the scene hiding from the suspect."

"While speaking with the other victims," police said in the press release, "it was confirmed that a fifth person still at the scene had been fatally wounded. Law enforcement was successful in safely getting the four hidden victims to safety."

Munoz is believed to have left the scene in a white 2019 Honda Accord with the Illinois registration DT 50632.

In a Facebook post Sunday evening, the Dewitt County Sheriff's Office asked residents living within a two-mile radius to shelter in place or safely evacuate. Monday morning, police lifted the order and told residents they are "free to return" to their homes.

In a 1:20 p.m. update Monday, police said Munoz remains at large. Anyone who sees Munoz is asked to contact their local law enforcement.

"This is an ongoing investigation all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law," the update posted to Facebook read.

Police said they haven't ruled out that Munoz may be en route to Mexico because he has family there, but because Munoz's location is uncertain, residents are asked to be diligent. His phone has not been used since the incident.