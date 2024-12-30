Police searching for driver who seriously injured 90-year-old in Edgewater hit-and-run

Chicago police are searching for the driver of an SUV who struck a 90-year-old man in the city's Edgewater neighborhood then fled the scene, authorities said.

The crash occurred at around 5:43 p.m. in the 6000 block of North Broadway near West Thorndale Avenue. According to police, a 90-year-old man crossing the street was struck by a woman driving a grey or silver 2005 Chevrolet Equinox.

The victim sustained serious injuries in the crash and was listed in critical condition, police said. The vehicle in question had an Illinois temporary license plate of 313-AC-082 and a pink breast cancer ribbon on its rear.

Anyone with information about the incident or dash camera footage of what happened was asked to call 312-745-4521 or submit an anonymous tip online at cpdtip.com.