Police Search for Man in Possible Connection of River North Theft

Chicago police are looking for a man in regards to a theft that took place last month in Chicago’s River North neighborhood.

Around 8 p.m. June 13 a victim was dining outdoors in the 100 block of West Illinois Street when their purse that was resting on the ground nearby was taken, according to a police report.

Police are now looking for an unknown male who was seen wearing a gray baseball cap, tan jacket, white shirt and blue jeans.

There is no probable cause for arrest at this time, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call area detective at (312) 744-8263.