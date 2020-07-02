River North

Police Search for Man in Possible Connection of River North Theft

Police are looking to identify and locate a man in regards to a theft that took place in June

Chicago police are looking for a man in regards to a theft that took place last month in Chicago’s River North neighborhood.

Around 8 p.m. June 13 a victim was dining outdoors in the 100 block of West Illinois Street when their purse that was resting on the ground nearby was taken, according to a police report.

Police are now looking for an unknown male who was seen wearing a gray baseball cap, tan jacket, white shirt and blue jeans.

Local

Joliet police 4 hours ago

Will County Coroner: Joliet Police Officers Played No Role in Death of Eric Lurry

Chicago Shootings 4 hours ago

7-Year-Old Girl Shot and Killed in Austin Neighborhood on Chicago's West Side

There is no probable cause for arrest at this time, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call area detective at (312) 744-8263.

This article tagged under:

River North
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us