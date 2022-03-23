Police Reveal New Details in Burr Ridge Workplace Shooting That Left 1 Dead, Another Wounded

New details emerged Wednesday as police provided an update on a shooting at a suburban Burr Ridge business that left one person dead and another injured.

Burr Ridge police received a call at approximately 3:01 p.m. to reports of "shots fired" at Winner's Freight, located at 16W475 South Frontage Rd. Suite #233, officials said.

According to the report, police said 31-year-old Jeremy Spicer shot his boss Nicola Misovic, 31. Misovic was taken to an area hospital where he died of his injuries.

Following the shooting, Spicer went to another office building and shot a 31-year-old female worker, according to officials. She was taken to an area hospital and underwent surgery.

Police said the woman is in the ICU in stable condition.

Spicer reportedly went to a third office and asked for the owner, police said. He was informed the owner wasn't in the office and subsequently left, walking east from the building.

According to officials, police set up a perimeter and began searching for Spicer with the assistance of nearby agencies and a police helicopter. Two schools had been advised to shelter in place Tuesday afternoon.

Police said Spicer walked into a building at 7940 Madison to hide. Employees called police and Spicer then left to sit outside the building at 7926 Madison.

When officers arrived, police said Spicer committed suicide. A Glock .40 was recovered from the scene.

At this time, there are no details on a possible motive in the killing, but police chief John Madden said that the three individuals that were involved in the incident all knew one another. The nature of their relationship remains unclear at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing, officials said.

The DuPage County Major Crimes Task Force and the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office are assisting with the investigation.