Police Release Video of Man Pushing Someone Off CTA Platform on West Side

Police are looking to find the man responsible for pushing someone off a Chicago Transit Authority platform on the city's West Side Friday.

According to authorities the incident happened around 7 a.m. in the 400 block of South Damen at the Illinois Medical District Blue Line stop.

The video shows a man walking down the platform before he shoves another person down onto the train tracks. It was not immediately clear if that person was injured.

CPD said they released the footage in hopes of identifying the man suspected of shoving the other person.

The incident happened one day before a 29-year-old was shot multiple times and killed while riding the Red Line near 79th Street.

On Saturday, the CTA announced it will bring back its K-9 security teams to beef up its presence on trains and platforms.

Crime is up on the transit agency, which is why CPD Supt. David Brown said police will also increase patrols to focus on the transit system.

No one is in custody for either crime that took place over the weekend.

If anyone recognizes the man in the video released by CPD, here's what the department recommends:

· If seen, dial 9-1-1, give your location, direction of travel, if moving, and a quick description (i.e. plate number, clothing, etc.)

· Never Approach the subjects or the vehicle

· Do not endanger yourself, or those you are with, in any way

If you have any information about the incident, you can call Area Three Detectives at (312) 744-8261. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to cpdtip.com