Police Investigate Possible Smash-and-Grab at Suburban Kohl’s

Thieves appeared to break into a south suburban Kohl's overnight, leaving the store's front doors smashed and police investigating early Friday.

The incident took place at the Kohl's in south suburban Crete, located in the 23700 block of Volbrecht Road, not far from the Calumet Expressway.

The front of the store showed damage, appearing as though someone smashed the doors and broke into the store.

Crete police officers spent the overnight hours investigating the scene, searching for evidence, looking at footprints in the snow and analyzing the broken glass doors of the entrance.

Store employees and a work van were at the scene early Friday, cleaning up the shattered glass.

Police did not immediately confirm that the incident was a smash-and-grab, and it's not clear what, if anything, was taken from the store.