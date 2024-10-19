Illinois

Police cite driver after Illinois state trooper killed in downstate crash

Trooper Corey S. Thompsen died following a crash on Friday afternoon near East Leverett Road at County Road 1300 East in Champaign County

By NBC Chicago Staff

A driver was given a citation in connection with a crash that killed an Illinois state trooper in downstate Champaign County, state police said.

Trooper Corey S. Thompsen died following a collision on Friday afternoon near East Leverett Road and County Road 1300 East. Thompsen, who had just finished an enforcement detail, was driving his Illinois State Police motorcycle, heading eastbound on East Leverett Road, when a truck pulled into his path.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The driver of the truck, which was headed southbound, proceeded into the intersection after stopping at the stop sign, causing the crash, Illinois State Police said. Thompsen was thrown from his motorcycle and rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The truck's driver, Helen Torres, 42, was cited for Failure to Yield Right of Way at a Stop Intersection and No Valid Driver’s License – Expired Less than 1 Year, according to ISP. No evidence suggested the driver was impaired by drugs or alcohol, police said.

The incident remained under investigation Saturday evening.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Illinois
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us