Police cite driver after Illinois state trooper killed in downstate crash

A driver was given a citation in connection with a crash that killed an Illinois state trooper in downstate Champaign County, state police said.

Trooper Corey S. Thompsen died following a collision on Friday afternoon near East Leverett Road and County Road 1300 East. Thompsen, who had just finished an enforcement detail, was driving his Illinois State Police motorcycle, heading eastbound on East Leverett Road, when a truck pulled into his path.

The driver of the truck, which was headed southbound, proceeded into the intersection after stopping at the stop sign, causing the crash, Illinois State Police said. Thompsen was thrown from his motorcycle and rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The truck's driver, Helen Torres, 42, was cited for Failure to Yield Right of Way at a Stop Intersection and No Valid Driver’s License – Expired Less than 1 Year, according to ISP. No evidence suggested the driver was impaired by drugs or alcohol, police said.

The incident remained under investigation Saturday evening.