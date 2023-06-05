Podcast: Should the Bulls and Nikola Vučević to stay together? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bulls and center Nikola Vučević have begun talks on a possible extension before he becomes an unrestricted free agent this Summer, according to NBA reporter Shams Charania.

Is it the right move for Vučević or the Bulls to remain together?

On the latest Bulls Talk Podcast, host of the Bernstein and Holmes Show on 670 The Score Dan Bernstein and his son from the Organizations Win Championships Podcast, Jason Bernstein, join Tony Gill to discuss this question.

The conversation starts at the 21:42 mark. They discuss if it would be best for the Bulls and Vučević to part ways or continue their future together. Vučević posted an excellent statistical season posting 17 points and 11 rebounds per game, and was third in double-doubles, only behind Sacramento Kings All-Star Domantas Sabonis and Denver Nuggets’ 2-time MVP Nikola Jokić, and played all 82 games.

The only problem is the Bulls missed the playoffs again, and the mix of DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine hasn’t worked out.

Jason Bernstein argues that the lack of success isn’t entirely his fault.

“When you see how ball-dominant DeMar is and how much Billy feeds into DeMar’s game, as much as it’s fun to watch sometimes, it’s not good basketball in 2023. He’s a great individual player, but it really hurt the team.”

The question for Vučević is, “What is going to change if I stay?”

Dan Bernstein suggests the Bulls trade DeRozan to change the geometry and style of play for a better outcome with Vučević.

“If I’m re-signing, am I coming back to exactly this? If you told me hey, we are gonna do everything we can to trade Demar. We’re changing this mix-up. That would be intriguing to me”

Check out the entire conversation with Tony Gill, Dan Bernstein and Jason Bernstein on the Bulls Talk Podcast.

