Pi Day deals in Chicago: 6 businesses offering discounts or freebies

Looking for deals and discounts on pie or pizza this Pi Day?

Throughout Chicago on March 14 there will be deals on food and more to celebrate the mathematical constant pi, otherwise known as π. Pi is the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter, approximately equal to 3.14159.

Because the first three digits of pi are 3.14, pi day falls on March 14.

Here are six businesses in the city who will be offering deals on food on Pi Day.

Blaze Pizza

Blaze Pizza will offer each guest an 11” pizza for $3.14.

Chiya Chai

Chiya Chai will offer pies like masala chicken pie for $3.14 at their three locations, located at 2770 N. Milwaukee Ave., 79 E. Madison St. and 66 E. Wacker Drive, on pi day.

First Slice Pie Café

First Slice Pie Café will offer pie slices for $3.14 and mini pies for $6.28 at their three locations, located at 4664 N. Manor Ave., 5357 N. Ashland Ave. and 1969 W. Montrose Ave., on pi day.

Marco’s Pizza

Marco’s Pizza will offer medium, one-topping pizzas for $3.14 with the online purchase of a large or extra-large pizza using code PIDAY2024 on March 14.

Marie Callendar

Marie Callendar will offer an online special for $3.14 off on multi-serve dessert pies on pi day.

7-Eleven

7-Eleven will offer pizzas for $3.14 when using 7Rewards or Speedy Rewards on pi day.