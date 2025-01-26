Photos released of SUV wanted in deadly West Town hit-and-run

Authorities on Saturday released surveillance images of the vehicle wanted in a deadly hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead in the city's West Town neighborhood.

Halyna Hudzan, 66, was struck and killed at around 8:48 a.m. Friday while using the crosswalk at Oakley Boulevard and Chicago Avenue, police said. The vehicle in question, a red 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, was last seen traveling eastbound on Chicago Avenue and possibly northbound on Damen Avenue.

The vehicle was said to have an Illinois license plate with the number DH 30095.

Anyone with information was asked to contact CPD's Major Accident Investigations Unit at 312-745-4521 or submit an anonymous tip online at cpdtip.com.