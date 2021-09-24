chicagohenge Photos: Chicagohenge 2021 Phenomenon Captured Chicagohenge marks the point when the sunrise or set happens almost precisely between buildings on Chicago's east- and west-facing streets. Published 57 mins ago • Updated 45 mins ago Ivonne Ramírez, NBCChicago.com Twice a year, in time with the change of seasons, an astronomical event called Chicagohenge sends startling views of the sunrise and sunset between downtown Chicago buildings. Ivonne Ramírez, NBCChicago.com Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts. Ivonne Ramírez, NBCChicago.com Ivonne Ramírez, NBCChicago.com Ivonne Ramírez, NBCChicago.com Ivonne Ramírez, NBCChicago.com Ivonne Ramírez, NBCChicago.com Ivonne Ramírez, NBCChicago.com Ivonne Ramírez, NBCChicago.com Ivonne Ramírez, NBCChicago.com Ivonne Ramírez, NBCChicago.com This article tagged under: chicagohengeChicagoChicago Autumnchicagohenge 2021