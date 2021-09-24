chicagohenge

Photos: Chicagohenge 2021 Phenomenon Captured

Chicagohenge marks the point when the sunrise or set happens almost precisely between buildings on Chicago's east- and west-facing streets.

Ivonne Ramírez, NBCChicago.com

Twice a year, in time with the change of seasons, an astronomical event called Chicagohenge sends startling views of the sunrise and sunset between downtown Chicago buildings.

Ivonne Ramírez, NBCChicago.com
Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.
Ivonne Ramírez, NBCChicago.com
Ivonne Ramírez, NBCChicago.com
Ivonne Ramírez, NBCChicago.com
Ivonne Ramírez, NBCChicago.com
Ivonne Ramírez, NBCChicago.com
Ivonne Ramírez, NBCChicago.com
Ivonne Ramírez, NBCChicago.com
Ivonne Ramírez, NBCChicago.com
Ivonne Ramírez, NBCChicago.com

This article tagged under:

chicagohengeChicagoChicago Autumnchicagohenge 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us