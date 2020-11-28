Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine Arrives at Chicago's O'Hare Airport: Source

The very first batch of COVID-19 vaccines arrived at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on a United Airlines flight from Brussels, Belgium, NBC News has learned.

As reported Saturday, a source said "United Airlines has already flown its first chartered cargo flight to the United States from Brussels to Chicago with the vaccine on board."

However, it remained unclear how many doses were on board or when exactly the cargo shipment arrived at O'Hare.

United Airlines didn't confirm any details about the flight, but in a statement said, "United Cargo established a COVID Readiness Task Team earlier this summer to help ensure we have the right people, products, services, and partnerships in place to support a vaccine distribution effort on a global scale."



Pfizer is still seeking emergency use approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The pharmaceutical giant completed its phase three trial and found the vaccine to be 95% percent.

An emergency meeting is scheduled for next week. Advisors to the CDC plan to meet on Tuesday to vote on who should be the first to get the vaccine.