Peso Pluma set to return to Chicago on massive North American tour

Fans who missed out on the chance to buy tickets to see singer Peso Pluma will get another opportunity, as he’ll return to Chicago this fall as part of his upcoming tour.

Pluma will appear at this spring’s Sueños Music Festival in Chicago, but passes had sold out within days for that performance, scheduled for May 26.

Fortunately for those fans, Pluma has announced a return to Chicago, with a show at the United Center on Oct. 6, according to tour organizers.

The “Exodo” arena tour will also make stops at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum on May 30 and Indianapolis’ Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 31.

Presale passes for the tour are now on sale, with a general on-sale set for Friday at 10 a.m. through LiveNation’s website.

Pluma launched into superstardom with the 2023 release of his album “Génesis.” The record peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, and was certified Platinum by the RIAA.

In addition to the massive sales of the record, Pluma also earned a Grammy award for Best Música Mexicana Album.

More information can be found on LiveNation’s website.