Peru, Illinois: FBI Releases Photos, Asks For Public's Help in Teen Kidnapping

The Federal Bureau of Investigation released images Tuesday to aid in the search for a teenage girl who was kidnapped on the streets of Peru, Illinois this week.

At approximately 5:05 a.m. Monday morning, officials were informed of a kidnapping of a 14 to 16-year-old girl at the intersection of Plum and 7th Street in Peru, according to the FBI.

These are the photos federal officials released today:

Officials said the vehicle used in the kidnaping could be a white Ford Excursion. The car was originally described as a "white pick-up truck with a topper."

Investigators also found a pink tie-dye "Rouge" sandal, size 7.5, in the area of the incident.

Multiple witnesses told officials that two men were forcing the girl into the vehicle while she was screaming or yelling, according to the FBI.

FBI officials said more information on the girl and attackers will be provided "as available," but anyone with tips should contact (312) 421-6700 or call the Peru Police Department directly.