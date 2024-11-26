Person suffers life-threatening injuries in I-80 shooting, police say

A person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Interstate 80 near suburban New Lenox.

According to Illinois State Police, the shooting occurred Monday afternoon during the evening rush hour.

While no details were available on the circumstances of the shooting, one person was hospitalized with what state police called “life-threatening injuries.”

All lanes on the westbound side of the interstate were closed for approximately one hour, but lanes have since reopened following an investigation into the shooting.

Heavy traffic is still being reported between La Grange Road and the entrance ramp to the Veterans’ Memorial Tollway, according to Total Traffic.

No further information was available on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.