Person Shot on CTA Blue Line Train at UIC-Halsted

A man was shot in the back on a CTA Blue Line train Wednesday morning near the UIC-Halsted station on the Near West Side.

Paramedics responded to the shooting about 10:45 a.m. at the station in the 400 block of South Halsted Street, and took a male to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesmen.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said on Twitter that a man was shot on the Blue Line train and that detectives were responding.

About an hour after the shooting, Guglielmi shared a photo of a possible suspect.

“We are working in real-time to track direction of flight of the offender. Anyone who recognizes or saw this man near UIC stop send anonymously to cpdtip.com,” he wrote.

The CTA said Blue Line trains were bypassing the station while police investigated