Person Shot at Sox-35th Red Line Station

A person was wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon at the Sox-35th Red Line stop.
An ambulance was at the station preparing to transport the victim to a hospital, Chicago fire officials said. Their condition was not immediately known.
Chicago police didn’t release details.
On Monday, an 18-year-old man was found shot on a Red Line train at a station in the first block of West 69th Street in Englewood.
Local
Earlier this month, three men were wounded in a shooting near the Garfield Red Line station on the South Side.
Copyright CHIST - SunTimes