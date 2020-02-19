Person Robbed At Gunpoint In Online-Arranged Sale in Naperville

Police are searching for two men wanted in a Tuesday armed robbery in west suburban Naperville.

Two suspects arranged online to purchase a “high-value item” from the victim shortly before noon in the 200 block of East Bailey Road, Naperville police said in a statement.

When they met, the suspects showed a gun, grabbed the item and drove off in a red vehicle, police said. No one was injured.

Naperville police asked anyone with information to call investigators at 630-420-6666.