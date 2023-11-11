Person found shot on Metra tracks in Elgin, police say

A person who had been shot was found on Metra train tracks Saturday evening in suburban Elgin, police said.

At around 5:51 p.m., officers with the Elgin Police Department responded to the Metra tracks about 300 yards north of Kimball Street for a reported shooting, police said. Officers located a male victim who was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.

According to Elgin police, the Metra Police Department is handling the investigation as the incident occurred in its jurisdiction.

Additional information wasn't immediately available.