Person Displaced After Wicker Park Building Collapse

A building collapse on Chicago’s Northwest Side left at least one person displaced and caused damage to multiple structures on Tuesday evening.

According to authorities, the collapse occurred in the 1200 block of North Marion Court Tuesday evening in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood.

One wall of the building, which is currently vacant as it is undergoing construction, gave way, striking the building next door, according to city officials.

The city’s building department is currently investigating the collapse, and according to authorities, at least one resident was displaced as a result of the building collapse.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries related to the incident.

