Rod Blagojevich

Patti Blagojevich Announces ‘Homecoming’ Press Conference at Family Home

Press conference to happen Wednesday morning

Patti Blagojevich broke her silence about Rod Blagojevich's prison sentence commutation by announcing on social media a "homecoming" press conference at their family home in Chicago.

The tweet came hours after President Donald Trump announced he had commuted the former Illinois governor's prison sentence.

As of 7:30 p.m. Central time, the Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed that the former governor was no longer in federal custody. There is no word on when Blagojevich plans to fly back to Illinois.

Earlier in the day, Patti Blagojevich's sister, Deb Mell, told reporters that the family was still making arrangements from Rod Blagojevich's return from Coloardo where he spent nearly eight years of a 14-year prison sentence.

