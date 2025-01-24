Patient dies after being found on roof of Waukegan hospital

A patient at Vista Medical Center East died on Thursday, hours after being found on the roof of the Waukegan hospital, authorities said.

A 28-year-old Waukegan woman, who hasn't been identified, was admitted to the hospital prior to Thursday and located on the hospital's rooftop at approximately 8:45 a.m. that morning, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office. The woman was then moved to the hospital's emergency department, where she was pronounced dead at 11:03 p.m. that night.

An autopsy was conducted on Friday morning, the coroner's office stated.

The woman's cause of death hadn't been released as of Friday afternoon - and it remained unclear how she gained access to the rooftop. NBC Chicago reached out to the parent company of Vista Health System, but had yet to hear back as of Friday afternoon.

An investigation into the incident was launched by the Waukegan Police Department due to the "unusual circumstances," the coroner's office stated. Further information is expected to be released at a joint press conference next week, authorities said.