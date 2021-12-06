CTA Blue Line

Passenger Stabbed During Argument on CTA Blue Line Train in Irving Park

A passenger was stabbed early Monday morning during an argument on a CTA Blue Line train in Irving Park on the Northwest Side.

The man, 50, began arguing with another passenger, a man believed to be about 30, around 2:30 a.m. when the train was near the 4100 block of West Irving Park Road, Chicago police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The younger man attempted to stab the older man with a sharp object, and the 50-year-old suffered a laceration to his hand while trying to disarm him, police said.

He was taken to Swedish Hospital in good condition, police said.

Local

jussie smollett trial 4 mins ago

Jussie Smollett Trial Day 5: Defense Expected to Continue Presenting its Case

Omicron Variant 37 mins ago

Omicron Variant in the U.S.: Where it's Been Detected, And What we Know About Each Case

The younger passenger was taken into custody and charges were pending.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

CTA Blue Line
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us