Twenty people escaped injury Friday evening when flames broke out on a party bus during a 50th birthday celebration in Chicago, authorities said.

The bus was traveling on the Ohio Street exit ramp from the inbound Kennedy Expressway when the fire ignited.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

No injuries were reported, the Chicago Fire Department tweeted.

20 passengers on party bus when flames appeared. All passengers are safe. Was rolling 50th Birthday party! pic.twitter.com/O1ZQUUBgvM — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) June 12, 2021

The exit ramp was closed while first responders worked on the scene.

Additional information wasn't immediately available.