highland park

Parents Call for Weapons Detection at Contentious Highland Park School Board Meeting

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A school board meeting in Highland Park was held Tuesday evening to discuss results of a survey given to parents, students and staff members regarding safety in schools, particularly the potential addition of weapons detection systems and/or metal detectors.

The survey was administered to 840 parents, 225 staff members and 221 students, with results finding that metal detectors in schools was overwhelmingly supported.

The push for increased safety in local schools comes amid a lockdown at Highland Park High School earlier this spring for reports of a gun in the building as the suburb nears the one-year anniversary of the Highland Park 4th of July parade shooting.

Jim Hobart of Public Opinion Strategies told NBC Chicago that while there's overwhelming support for the addition of a weapons detection system, there is uncertainty on how the costs would be covered.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"There is hesitancy. It could require cutting funding for extracurricular activities," Hobart said.

Parents who attended the meeting demanded immediate action however, arguing that the school board had ample time to make security improvements following the July 4 shooting.

According to the survey, while weapons detection was widely supported among the respondents, students and staff showed strong opposition to the addition of metal detectors, with parents nearly split on the issue.

Local

Englewood 2 hours ago

4 Wounded, 3 Hospitalized in Englewood Shooting

Crime and Courts 2 hours ago

Video Shows Brazen Robbery as Chicago Police Issue Warning on Nearly 50 Similar Cases

More information on resources for school safety can be found on Illinois' campus safety resource center's website as well as the federal website.

This article tagged under:

highland park
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us