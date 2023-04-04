Highland Park Schools on Lockdown Due to Student Potentially in Possession of Gun

Highland Park High School and all district schools associated with the high school have been placed on lockdown following a report of a student "potentially in possession of a gun" on campus, city officials said Tuesday.

"Please be advised of a heavy police presence at Highland Park High School," the city of Highland Park said in an update posted to Facebook just after 11 a.m.

"HPHS has been placed on a lockdown due to a report of a student potentially in possession of a gun at school. There are no reported shots fired," the update continued. "Students and school staff should remain in place to facilitate the work of law enforcement to secure the building. The City will provide an update to cityhpil.com once the building has been secured."

In an 11:30 a.m. emailed update to families in District 113, superintendent Bruce Law said that the school received "an anonymous tip reporting a rumor of a student in possession of a gun."

"Immediately following the report of that tip, Highland Park High School reported the tip to law enforcement," the email reads. "As Highland Park High School began investigating the tip, another student came forward to report seeing a student with a gun. At that point, Highland Park Police Department was already on the scene and advised HPHS to go into lockdown."

The email adds that the student alleged to have a gun was identified, and that security footage indicated that "he and another student had left the building."

"Both students have been apprehended," the email says.

Highland Park High School will remain on lockdown as police continue their investigation, the email adds.

Earlier Tuesday, NBC 5's Charlie Wojciechowski reported a few dozen students at Highland Park High School were seen near the campus as part of a walk out in support of gun safety. Students say the walkout was planned in response to the 2021 Fourth of July Shooting at the Highland Park Parade, as well as the school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee.

At 11 a.m. Tuesday, Robert Crimo Jr., the father of the suspected Highland Park shooter, was expected to appear at the Lake County Courthouse in Waukegan for a planned hearing.

Crimo Jr. has previously entered a plea of not guilty to charges that he helped his son obtain a gun license three years before the attack.

It is not known whether any of the incidents are related.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.