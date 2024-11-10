Country Club Hills

Person shot to death in parking lot of suburban high school during basketball tournament

By NBC Chicago Staff

A person was shot to death in the parking lot of Hillcrest High School in Country Club Hills during a basketball tournament Saturday, according to officials.

According to Bremen High School District 228, a parent attending a junior high school boys' basketball tournament taking place at the school was shot in the school's parking lot.

The incident was a "targeted dispute," according to Prairie-Hills Elementary School District 144, whose students were in attendance at the tournament.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Saturday evening that a person was killed in the shooting, but an identity remains unknown.

It's unknown if the suspected shooter is in custody.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the family, loved ones, and all those affected by this heartbreaking event. The incident is currently under investigation, and we are fully cooperating with law enforcement," a statement from District 228 posted on social media said.

There was no further information available.

