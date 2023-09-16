South suburban high school student shot and killed after homecoming football game

Police in south suburban Country Club Hills launched an investigation after a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed following his high school's homecoming football game on Friday night.

Marshawn Mitchell, a freshman at Hillcrest High School, was injured when shots rang out at around 9 p.m. near 175th Street and Pulaski Road after Hillcrest's varsity football game against Oak Forest. The 14-year-old was transported to an area hospital and later died from his injuries, police said.

Kamarjai Picket, who met Marshawn in middle school, described his friend and someone who was funny and cool.

"It's sad and scares me to go outside now by myself or with friends," Kamarjai said.

Crisis responder Andrew Holmes said he met with Marshawn's mother for several hours on Saturday morning and that his whole family was devastated by the teen's death.

"... This is her only child," he said. "She wanted a better place and better environment and look what happened, he lost his life."

As a result of the fatal shooting, Hillcrest High School made the decision to cancel Saturday's homecoming dance. A spokesperson for Bremen High School District 228, which includes the school, released the following statement regarding the shooting:

"It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the devastating loss of one of our Hillcrest High School students following a shooting incident that occurred on 175th Street, after the conclusion of the varsity homecoming game Friday evening," a district spokesperson said. "Our hearts go out to the families and friends of all those involved in this tragedy."

The school district said it will have support resources available on Monday for anyone in need.

The shooting investigation remained ongoing as of Saturday afternoon. Holmes is offering a $1,000 for any information that leads to a suspect's arrest.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Country Club Hills Police Department at 708-798-3191. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling the department's SWORN tip line at 708-206-2899.