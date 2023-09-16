Palatine shooting leaves 2 teens dead

Two 16-year-old boys were killed in a shooting in northwest suburban Palatine Friday night, according to authorities.

Police said officers responded to calls of a person shot just after 10 p.m. in the 1800 block of Green Lane North.

Upon arrival, officers discovered two gunshot victims, both 16-year-old boys, who had sustained life-threatening injuries.

One of the teens was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other teen was transported to Lutheran General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The shooting remains under investigation by Palatine police, and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 847-359-9000.