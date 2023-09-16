Palatine

Palatine shooting leaves 2 teens dead

By NBC Chicago Staff

Police Siren Generic 123
NBC Bay Area/File

Two 16-year-old boys were killed in a shooting in northwest suburban Palatine Friday night, according to authorities.

Police said officers responded to calls of a person shot just after 10 p.m. in the 1800 block of Green Lane North.

Upon arrival, officers discovered two gunshot victims, both 16-year-old boys, who had sustained life-threatening injuries.

One of the teens was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other teen was transported to Lutheran General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The shooting remains under investigation by Palatine police, and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 847-359-9000.

This article tagged under:

Palatine
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us