Packages Stolen From Apartment Buildings on the North Side

Police are warning residents of a string of burglaries recently reported in North Side neighborhoods.

In each incident, someone broke into the common areas of apartment buildings and stole delivered packages, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The burglaries happened four times between Dec. 24 and Jan. 10 in the 3900 block of North Ravenswood Avenue, about 2:50 a.m. Jan. 19 in the 2700 block of North Hampden Court, and about midnight Jan. 20 in the 2600 block of North Clybourn Avenue, police said.

Police believe four people, two males and two women, are involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.

