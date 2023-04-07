Packaged Salads Sold in Illinois and Indiana Recalled Over Listeria Worries

Four ready-to-eat salad products that were sold in Illinois, Indiana and other Midwest states have been recalled due to concerns of possible listeria contamination, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a public health alert Friday for fresh salads with chicken and ham produced under the Fruit Ridge Farms and Bell's Bistro brands.

The following products are included in the alert:

5.5-oz. clear plastic packages containing “Fruit Ridge Farms White Chicken Caesar Salad” with sell by dates 03/10/23 through 04/14/23.

4.6-oz. clear plastic packages containing “Fruit Ridge Farms Chef Salad with Ham” with sell by dates 03/10/23 through 04/14/23.

5.5-oz. clear plastic packages containing “BELL’S BISTRO White Chicken Caesar Salad” with sell by dates 03/10/23 through 04/14/23.

4.6-oz. clear plastic packages containing “BELL’S BISTRO Chef Salad with Ham” with sell by dates 03/10/23 through 04/14/23.

The products bear establishment number “EST. 17050” or “P-17050” inside the USDA mark of inspection, according to the FSIS. The salads were shipped to stories in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

According to the FSIS, the manufacturer reported the issue upon learning recalled lettuce had been used to produce the salads. While there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions, anyone who purchased the items shouldn't consume them.

A listeria infection can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. Pregnant women, older adults and those with weakened immune systems are especially at high risk.