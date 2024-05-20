Parts of Chicago area now at ‘enhanced' risk of severe storms Tuesday

A round of severe weather sparked watches and warnings across the Chicago area on Monday, but another round of severe storms could occur Tuesday.

In fact, the chance of that weather developing is even higher, with most of the area at an “enhanced” risk of severe storms, the third of five levels used by the Storm Prediction Center to forecast extreme weather.

All of McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, LaSalle, Kendall and Grundy counties are in that category. Parts of Cook and Will counties are as well, though most of that area, as well as Kankakee County in Illinois and Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana, are at a “slight” risk of severe storms.

The main threat with any storms that develop on Monday will be gusty winds, which could blow in excess of 60 miles per hour across the area. There is also a chance of “damaging hail,” defined by the National Weather Service as anything more than one inch in diameter.

Finally, a 5% tornado risk is estimated for the parts of the Chicago area at an “enhanced” risk of severe weather, with a non-zero tornado risk elsewhere, according to officials.

The storms are expected to arrive in the late afternoon and into the evening ahead of a cold front that will eventually drop temperatures back into the 70s by Wednesday, according to forecast models.

